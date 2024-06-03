F1 News: Where Could Esteban Ocon Move To In 2025?
Esteban Ocon's impending departure from Alpine post-2024 season sets the stage for a fascinating shuffle in the driver market. With his eyes set on new horizons, the possible shifts for Ocon include potential seats at Haas, a strong interest from Sauber/Audi, and potential move to Mercedes where his racing career gained significant momentum.
Tthe French driver currently with Alpine, has officially announced his exit from the team at the end of the 2024 season. As he shared the news to social media, he teased more information coming soon, writing:
"Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course."
Here are the teams which have been linked to Ocon for the potential 2025 seat so far.
Haas
Haas F1 Team's principal, Ayao Komatsu, has indicated an interest in Ocon, noting:
"We are talking to some drivers," Komatsu revealed to Ekstra Bladet newspaper, via Grand Prix.com. "I have no reason to close the door on anyone at this point. If someone comes to see us, has an interest in us, I will not close the door. Esteban [Ocon] is one of them, but one of many."
This possible move comes as the American team looks to replace Nico Hulkenberg and potentially Kevin Magnussen. The former has signed with Sauber/Audi for 2025 and the latter's contract is also due to expire at the end of the current season.
Sauber/Audi
Simultaneously, sources close to Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, have named Ocon as a primary candidate for a seat alongside their new alignment with the German manufacturer.
Formula One journalist Lawrence Barretto reported before Ocon's Alpine departure was confirmed, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“While Alpine may be interested in keeping Ocon for another season, sources say Sauber-run Stake have the Frenchman very high up on their list as they prepare the operation to become Audi in 2026.
“He is one of a number of drivers CEO Andreas Seidl is believed to be assessing as he looks to morph the team first into a serial midfield contender and then an operation that can fight for podiums, wins and ultimately championships.”
Mercedes
Perhaps the most intriguing potential move for Ocon would be to Mercedes. Ocon's relationship with Mercedes and Toto Wolff, his manager and Mercedes team boss since 2015, remains strong. Ocon himself expressed his enduring connection to the team ahead of the 2024 season, saying to Sky Sports News:
"I obviously still have strong links with Mercedes, I'm still a Mercedes junior driver, that is no secret to anyone."
This comes as Lewis Hamilton is confirmed to move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, opening up at seat alongside George Russell at the Brackley-based squad.
Other teams with unconfirmed full driver line-ups for 2025 include Red Bull, Williams, and VCARB/RB.