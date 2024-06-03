F1 News: Who Could Replace Esteban Ocon At Alpine In 2025?
With Esteban Ocon and Alpine parting ways after the 2024 season, the spotlight now turns to who might claim his seat with the French Formula 1 team. Among the leading contenders are Jack Doohan, the team's current reserve driver and a rising star in motorsports, and Mick Schumacher, who previously drove for the Haas F1 team and currently competes with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.
Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan has quickly ascended the ranks in the racing world. As Alpine’s reserve driver, his recent stint in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Invicta Virtuosi Racing saw him finish third overall, boasting six wins and 11 podiums from 59 starts. His early exposure to motorsports, including receiving his first kart from Michael Schumacher, and his impressive performances in Formula 2, make him a prime candidate for moving up to a full-time Formula 1 seat by 2025.
Doohan commented to Formula One ahead of the 2024 season"
“My eyes are on a race seat now. I want to be on the grid in 2025. So, I’ll stay with [Alpine], keep working and making sure that when I’m in the car I’m performing – whenever that is, FP1s or testing – to give myself the best shot to get comfy in this [paddock] for a full season.”
He also explained to Racing News 365 after the recent Monaco Grand Prix:
"I just want to make sure that I can get in the seat next year. I want to be in there with Alpine. I have objectives to do out of the car, in the car, whether that's in the simulator or on the track, but also here testing.
"Making sure that I'm maximising, ticking all of the boxes. I feel that's what I'm doing now. With the position that I'm in and what I've done, I feel I should be in with a good chance for a seat next year. We obviously chose the decision not to race this year, to prepare me more for F1.
"With the simulator, there's also on-track testing so it will be a natural transition to continue on this path with Alpine and join as a full-time driver next year."
Mick Schumacher
Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, presents a compelling case for the Alpine seat. The 2020 Formula 2 champion, who scored three wins and 11 podiums during his time in the feeder series, has F1 experience from his tenure with Haas before his exit at the end of the 2022 season. Since then, the German driver has signed with Mercedes as a reserve driver and has also joined Alpine's World Endurance Championship team.
Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has praised Schumacher's transition to endurance racing, noting that he is under consideration for an F1 seat in 2025, as quoted by Formu1a.uno:
“I’m very happy with Mick, he’s super fast. But that’s not the main thing in the WEC, you have to drive at a consistently high level and have a good team spirit.
“I’m very impressed with him because he adapted his attitude to the long-distance races from day one. He has a very good relationship with his teammates.
“Everything is open for 2025, everyone talks to everyone. It would be a mistake not to have Mick on the list.”
Other drivers who have not confirmed a seat for 2025 include Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo.