F1 News: Who could take Mattia Binotto's Place As Ferrari Chief Resigns from Team?

Following in the footsteps of Mattia Binotto will be no easy feat.

The exclamation to the end of another wonderful season concludes with Red Bull Racing taking charge behind the efforts of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Red Bull was miles ahead, but sitting in a respectable second place belonged to Mattia Binotto and his Ferrari team.

Early on Ferrari was favored to win the Constructors championship after winning two of the first three races of the season. Ferrari would go on to win three more races for the rest of the season before Red Bull's domination led to first place.

Frédéric Vasseur

The whirlwind was only further evidence of Ferrari and Binotto ready to part ways, but who will look to replace Binotto? Among the top candidates, and there has been heavy speculation that he will get signed, belongs to Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur.

Vasseur oversaw Charles Leclerc's rookie season at Alfa Romeo with many believing a signing of Vasseur can help ease frustration boiling from Leclerc. However, the proclaimed conservative style of Vasseur may not be the answer Ferrari needs as they continue knocking at the door for first place.

Ross Brawn

Another name to monitor belongs to Ross Brawn, who was linked to return to Ferrari as team principal before announcing his retirement in 2022. Brawn is considered one of the most successful people ever in F1 and despite his retirement announcement, this wouldn't be the first time Brawn would come out of retirement.

His ties with Ferrari only bolster his chances as he spent 10 seasons with Ferrari. Brawn was apart of their rebuilding years before winning six Constructor championships in a row from 1999 to 2004 as Ferrari technical director.

Andrea Seidl

One more name to keep an eye on is McLaren team president Andrea Seidl who is renowned for bringing McLaren back to a respectable team. However, signs point towards McLaren locking in Seidl for multiple years with recent success and a bright future.

Political implications also come into play as a German leading an Italian team may not flow as fluidly as the team may hope.