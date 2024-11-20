F1 News: Williams Announces New Multi-Year Deal With Las Vegas Grand Prix Sponsor
On the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Williams F1 team announced a multi-year contract extension with its long-time sponsor, Duracell. The partnership initially started in 2022 with a focus on the North American market, but it quickly expanded to become a global collaboration. Duracell also entered into a partnership with the Las Vegas GP, making it the first DRS sponsorship in Formula 1 history.
Duracell will sponsor one DRS zone on the iconic street circuit, with its signature copper and black branding prominently displayed along Koval Straight. Speaking of the partnership extension with Williams, Duracell's distinctive copper branding will continue to feature on the airbox of the Williams FW47 F1 car in 2025, piloted by drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.
The strong driver lineup marks a fresh start for the Grove outfit as Formula 1 enters a new era of regulations in 2026. Additionally, Duracell’s iconic logo and recognizable colors will continue to appear on the drivers' helmet visors, while the team's devices will benefit from Duracell’s innovative Power Boost technology. Speaking on the contract extension with Duracell, the commercial director at Williams Racing, James Bower said in a statement:
“Williams are proud to have Duracell powering our comeback journey into 2025 and beyond as we continue building long-lasting relationships with industry-leading brands that share our vision and values.
"The partnership has delivered memorable moments and iconic branding that has become a fan favourite on our cars, and we look forward to the next chapter as we continue building momentum.”
Global CMO at Duracell, Ramón Velutini added:
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Williams Racing as we continue to support their journey towards getting back on top of the grid.
"Our shared passion for performance and relentless pursuit of improvement makes Williams Racing a perfect fit for Duracell. Both Williams Racing and Duracell are ‘Built Different,’ embodying the belief that ‘good enough’ is never enough.
"I’m particularly thrilled that our exclusive ‘Power Boost Ingredients™’ technology will be powering their devices, both on and off the track.”
To celebrate Duracell's partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, the Williams FW46 F1 car will sport Duracell colors on the rear wing’s DRS flaps, adding a bold touch to the car’s design. The DRS activation button on the steering wheel will also be painted in Duracell's signature copper. Bower said in a statement:
“Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations.
"We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a powerboost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”