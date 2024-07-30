F1 News: Williams Chief Addresses Carlos Sainz Exit Clause Rumors
Williams team principal James Vowles has clarified that Carlos Sainz's 2025 contract does not include an exit clause that would allow him to leave the team before he begins racing, even if Mercedes or Red Bull express interest in signing him for the next season.
Since Lewis Hamilton revealed his switch to Ferrari in 2025 by replacing Sainz, the Spaniard has become the most sought-after driver on the grid, attracting interest from top teams such as Sauber/Audi, Mercedes, Alpine, and Williams. Finally, Sainz opened up the driver market by announcing his signing with Williams on Monday.
While Williams proved to be successful in bagging the Ferrari driver as Logan Sargeant's replacement, a report by F1-insider.com stated that a special exit clause exists on Sainz's new contract, which allows him to leave the team even before he starts racing with the Grove-based outfit. It read:
"In addition to a handsome salary of around ten million euros, this includes the powerful Mercedes engine. Above all, his contract is said to contain a clause that allows him not to start his job at Williams at all or to quit if the opportunity arises to move to Mercedes or Red Bull in 2025."
Denying the report and proving it false, Vowles emphasized that only a select few people are aware of the contents of the contract. He told the media:
“No, no.
“Because, I’m not saying it is anyone on this table, there was only a handful of people in the world that know what we’re talking about. And that’s not even within the team as well.
“And it’s definitely not journalists that are outside this motorhome.”
Sainz, who refrained from being pressured by fans and the media to sign a contract in haste, revealed while announcing the deal that he intends to bring Williams back to the "front of the F1 grid." He told the media:
“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity.
“I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.”