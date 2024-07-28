F1 News: Williams Chief All But Confirms Carlos Sainz Contract For 2025
James Vowles, the team boss at Williams, is inching closer to securing a huge deal with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for the 2025 racing season, despite formidable competition from other constructors. Vowles has projected signs of an upcoming partnership that could bring Sainz from Ferrari to Williams, suggesting a high likelihood that the Spaniard will join him in Grove.
The race to sign Sainz has not been without its challenges. Williams faces stiff competition from other teams like Alpine and Audi/Sauber. Alpine boasts a solid historical performance despite not faring too well currently, and Audi/Sauber presents an appealing new, well-funded project, notable for the familial ties Sainz has with the brand through his father's victories.
Despite these considerations, Vowles has had several chats with the Scuderia driver, with him admitting it's a decision that's almost ready to be confirmed.
"He has one of the largest OEMs in the world chasing him. That's hard to turn down," Vowles stated.
Vowles has been transparent about the desire to finalize the 2025 lineup before the summer break. But is it a done deal? "Tentatively, yes. I think I've already stated before going into the summer break, yes. And I think there's a line in the sand that I've created. I hope it's one that we remain within," he outlined.
The Williams chief has not only been navigating through this tense negotiation but also shaping a clear vision for the team's future.
"I want excellence within the team," Vowles affirmed. "In adversity last year, he won a race, and he did it in a bloody intelligent way," he recalled.
Williams' ambitious strategy focuses on recruiting proven talent, and Sainz fits this paradigm perfectly. However, Vowles remains cautious.
"How confident am I? I think the odds are in our favor. But I've been stung by this already once this year. So, let's see," he optimistically said.
"Let's see if the journeys collide."