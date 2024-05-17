F1 News: Williams Chief Confirms Logan Sargeant Is 'At Risk' - More Information In 'Few Weeks'
Williams Racing's team principal, James Vowles, has confirmed that American driver Logan Sargeant's future with the team is uncertain, depending on his performance. Vowles hinted at upcoming announcements regarding driver lineup changes expected in the near future.
Vowles revealed the ongoing evaluation of three potential drivers for the 2025-2026 seasons whilst speaking to the press ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. He commented on Alex Albon's contract extension as well as Sargeant's seat, as quoted by Pit Pass:
"I don't want to sully what I think is a really positive message, that we have someone committing to the long-term future of Williams. I'm looking, at the moment, at about three options for 2025 and 2026. It's as simple as that.
"When we're in a position where I can talk about it openly, which won't be long, we will do."
However, whilst speaking on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast following the first free practice session at the Imola circuit, Vowles confirmed the Sargeant is at risk and news on the team's future driver line-up should be expected in the next few weeks. He explained:
"We've had a direct conversation which is a very hard converstaion. The simple matter of fact is he's at risk.
"He has to perform above what he is. It's meritocracy. I'm helping him on his journey and want him to be successful.
"In the mean time, we are talking to a few other drivers because we have to, to get our 2025, 2026, 2027 line-up correct.
"I would say in a few weeks you will see some potential news in that area."