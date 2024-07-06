F1 News: Williams Chief Hints At Dropping Logan Sargeant Before Season End As Carlos Sainz Joins Conversation
Williams Racing’s Team Principal James Vowles recently sparked discussions about a possible early termination of Logan Sargeant's contract, amidst broader changes and performance evaluations within the team. Vowles, who openly discussed the potential shifts in their driver lineup, did not assure Sargeant's continuation for the rest of the season, despite his ongoing efforts.
Alex Albon, Sargeant’s teammate at Williams, has locked in a long-term contract with the team and shown relatively strong performance, which contrasts with the struggles Sargeant has faced. These performance discrepancies have been partly attributed to the unequal development of their cars following incidental damages earlier in the season.
Vowles emphasized the meritocratic approach of the team, stating:
"We’re continually evaluating it. What we’ve said to Logan is it’s a meritocracy. You have to make sure you earn your place in the sport continuously. That’s been the same message that has been for 18 months, really, for him."
Amid these performance evaluations, Vowles pointed out the broader problem of the car's competitiveness.
"We are open-minded to things. What I’ve said before and I’ve maintained today, is that our car – and this is a responsibility on my shoulders and the team’s – isn't quick enough. It's not a driver issue we suffer from today. We’ve simply been out-developed and we have to make sure we accelerate that process," he explained.
This development issue, according to Vowles, supersedes the driver-specific considerations and remains a critical focus for him and his engineering team.
Furthermore, Williams is investing in its future by nurturing young talents, as evidenced by Franco Colapinto's opportunity to drive in an official F1 test session, a move Vowles described as a "reward for a good progression." He added: "Today wasn’t a showcase or demonstration or a test, it was simply reward for a good progression, and we have to do two FP1s [with junior drivers] in the season. It’s sensible to do it here at Silverstone."
The team principal also revealed the potential recruitment of high-profile driver Carlos Sainz, hinting at patient and strategic considerations.
"He’s a world-class driver. So the decision isn’t imminent. It’s not today that we need to make it," Vowles remarked. "But what I’ve said all along is actually the timeline is less important to me. What’s more important is that whatever decision we come to or the driver comes to, it’s about forging a long-term relationship with each other – i.e. both see the journey we’re on and want that to be a part of their lives.
"I’m fairly sure you’ll see all this cleared up before we get to September. That’s the normal time. If you look at a normal routine, we’re actually just now going back into what is a normal schedule where August is spent doing contracts. But I’m pretty sure you’ll find it all cemented by then."