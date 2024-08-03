F1 News: Williams Chief Reveals How Carlos Sainz Contract Came To Be
Williams has confirmed the acquisition of current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. This move, orchestrated by Williams Team Principal James Vowles, not only pipped competitors like Audi and Alpine but also marked a pivotal shift in the driver market following Lewis Hamilton’s high-profile switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.
Sainz’s contract with Williams unfolds a story of meticulous planning. Discussions for what would become a game-changing move for Williams began as early as December of the previous year, well before Hamilton's transition was public. These talks, often held in the secluded settings of hotel rooms, transcended traditional contract negotiations, delving into deep conversations about personal values, performance ethos, and the future vision of Williams as narrated by Vowles himself.
James Vowles highlighted the importance of the personal qualities of the Spaniard, indicating that their choice was driven by more than just his on-track performance.
“If you’re going to go for an individual who’s going to make the difference, I’m not just focused on how quick he is in the car,” Vowles shared. “I’m focused on how he is as a personality. This also includes how his entourage is which includes Caco, his manager, and Carlos, his father.
“His father is as performance-driven as Junior. He’s an incredible character. The three of them together come as a package, and that’s what we need here in Williams.
"The fit is absolutely perfect, and those are the exact words I told them from the very beginning to the very end of this journey.”
The recruitment process was more a sharing of personal goals.
“He and I have spent some evenings in various hotel locations, including his room, where we’ve had some of the best chats I’ve had because he’s just this fiery, performance-filled entity,” Vowles recalled. “I wish we could have sort of documented it and had a little camera and you would have seen it, it was great. It’s just brilliant. I wish you could be a fly on the wall to observe it."
This level of engagement was pivotal, as it helped solidify a strong, mutual understanding and align their visions for what lies ahead for the team.
“He’s been pretty consistent in his messaging back. And my job back in return is to say here are the positives of Williams and here’s the difference. I’ve never changed on what those positives are.
“I’ve done it in a way that is not putting down other entities. I don’t believe that’s correct or right to do so,” he stated.
The impact of Sainz’s signing is expected to substantially boost Williams' competitiveness in the coming seasons. His pairing with current driver Alex Albon promises to usher in a dynamic team synergy, underpinned by aggressive expansion piloted by Vowles.