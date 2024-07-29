F1 News: Williams Chief Shares Farewell Message To Logan Sargeant As Replacement Is Revealed
Williams Racing has announced an upcoming change in its driver lineup for the 2025 season. This shift accompanies the departure of Logan Sargeant as Carlos Sainz is welcomed to the team.
In his most recent performances, Sargeant showed solid potential with a best finish of 11th at Silverstone in the 2024 season. As his tenure with Williams winds down, Sargeant will continue to try and solidify a racing seat for next year.
Williams team principal James Vowles has acknowledged Sargeant’s contributions, commenting in a press release from the team:
"I want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead."
The American driver is yet to comment on his upcoming departure.
Speaking about Sainz's entry to the team in 2025, Vowles commented:
"Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties. Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect.
“In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026. Their belief in this organisation’s mission demonstrates the magnitude of the work going on behind the scenes. People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness – we are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid."