F1 News: Williams Chief Speaks Out On 2025 Driver Line-Up As Logan Sargeant Told To 'Earn Place'
Williams team principal James Vowles, is hinting at an open-minded approach towards their 2025 driver line-up.
Alex Albon has solidified his spot within the Grove-based squad with a multi-year contract. In contrast, Logan Sargeant finds his position less secure amid performance challenges. Vowles commented on the American driver, as quoted by Racing News 365:
“We're continually evaluating it.
“What we've said to Logan is it's a meritocracy. You have to make sure you earn your place in the sport continuously. That's been the same message that has been for 18 months really for him. And we are open-minded to things.
“What I've said before and I've maintained today, is that our car, and this is a responsibility on my shoulders and the team, isn't quick enough."
Speculations about potential replacements for Sergeant are already underway, with notable names like Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas surfacing as possible candidates. However, a larger concern for Vowles and his team lies outside the cockpit - the car's performance. The team chief acknowledged:
“It's not a driver issue we suffer from today. We've simply been out-developed and we have to make sure we accelerate that process.”
The development strategy extends beyond the immediate lineup. Williams's commitment to nurturing new talent was showcased when Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto was given the wheel during the first free practice session at Silverstone. Vowles explained that this opportunity was given as recognition for Colapinto’s impressive season, underscoring the team's investment in future stars.
“It was sort of a reward for a very strong Formula 2 season. I like recognising that we have a strong young driver programme.
“We invested in Logan and we'll continue to invest in our young driver programme, simple as that.
“It's expanding quite significantly in the background. And today wasn't a showcase or demonstration or a test.
“It was simply a reward for a good progression. And we have to do two FP1s in the season. It's sensible to do it here at Silverstone.”