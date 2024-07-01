F1 News: Williams Confirms Formula 2 Race Winner Debut in Their Seat
Williams Racing has announced that Franco Colapinto, the recent Formula 2 race winner, will make his Formula 1 debut at this year’s British Grand Prix. The 21-year-old Argentine racer is slated to replace Logan Sargeant in the first practice session at the illustrious Silverstone Circuit, marking a significant step in his burgeoning motorsports career.
Franco Colapinto's journey to the Silverstone track embodies the dreams of many young drivers. At just 21, Colapinto has swiftly ascended the ranks, currently standing fifth in the FIA F2 Championship during his rookie season. His remarkable achievements include a victory at Imola and consistent podium finishes across the season's circuits.
Previously, Colapinto showcased his formidable racing instincts in the FIA F3 Championship, where he clinched two race wins, including one at Silverstone—a track that, like most drivers, he loves. His performance in Abu Dhabi's young driver test last year, his first foray in an F1 vehicle, set the stage for this highly anticipated F1 practice session debut.
“I have so many emotions. I am extremely delighted, and it’s a very important moment in my life and my career,” said Colapinto. "I will be the most prepared I can; I will be doing a lot of laps in the simulator and studying the details needed to drive this year’s car.
“I’m really looking forward to experiencing the new car after driving last year’s in Abu Dhabi. To be able to drive it at a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favorite tracks and to drive it at the team’s home race means a lot."
Williams Racing’s Sporting Director, Sven Smeets, praised Colapinto's rapid rise in motorsports:
“Franco has had a very encouraging start to his debut season in F2, and we are delighted to reward his performances over these two years with his first FP1 session,” Smeets remarked. "We are proud of our talented group of drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress and have these important chances as they move up the ladder. To showcase our talent at our home race at Silverstone is a nice moment and, of course, this is going to be a great day for the Argentine F1 fans."
The significance of Colapinto's debut extends beyond personal achievement, embodying the aspirations of Argentina to continue its legacy in F1 through greats like Juan Manuel Fangio and Carlos Reutemann.
As Colapinto prepares for this monumental step, his message to his fans back home is filled with gratitude and determination: “To all the Argentine fans – I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I’m going to! It’s an important moment for our country, and I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve been given. I’m going to give my all to make you proud!”