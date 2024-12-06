F1 News: Williams Dealt Huge Blow With Double Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Penalty
Williams Racing faces another setback as both its drivers, Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, have been handed grid penalties ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Announced during the first free practice session, these penalties present a significant challenge for a team already grappling with numerous adversities throughout the season. The penalties are a consequence of gearbox changes, with both drivers each receiving a five-place grid drop.
The season has not been kind to Williams Racing, with the team recording 17 accidents over the course of 23 Grands Prix. The tumultuous nature of their year has been reflected in various incidents, such as the first-lap chaos that marred their races in Qatar, where Colapinto and Albon were both involved in collisions with other competitors. These disturbances compounded problems, severely impacting their ability to maintain a sustainable supply of spare parts, which in turn, placed further strain on their performance capabilities during races.
Race regulations allow each driver to use a limited number of gearboxes for the season, exceeding which results in grid penalties per additional use. For Franco Colapinto, utilizing a seventh set of gearbox components breached Article 29.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, resulting in the mandatory five-place grid penalty. Similarly, Alexander Albon’s deployment of a sixth set of these components led to a comparable breach of the same regulation, consequently penalizing him as well.
The official letters from the Stewards state:
"No / Driver: 43 - Franco Colapinto. Competitor: Williams Racing. Session: Practice 1
"Fact: The following Restricted-Number Components have been used:
- 7th Gearbox Cases and Cassettes (GBX C & C)
- 7th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL)
"Infringement: Breach of Article 29.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: Drop of 5 grid positions for the next Race in which the driver participates.
"Reason: The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article 29.2 c). Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
"No / Driver: 23 - Alexander Albon. Competitor: Williams Racing. Session: Practice 1
"Fact: The following Restricted-Number Components have been used:
- 6th Gearbox Cases and Cassettes (GBX C & C)
- 6th Gearbox Driveline, Gear Change Components and Auxiliary Components (GBX DL)
"Infringement: Breach of Article 29.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Decision: Drop of 5 grid positions for the next Race in which the driver participates.
"Reason: The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article 29.2 c). Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."