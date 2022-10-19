Williams Debuts New Stars and Stripes Livery For Austin Grand Prix

After a difficult season so far and being sat at the bottom of the Constructor Standings with only 8 points to its name with only four races to go, Williams is looking forward to 2023 with a new driver lineup.

With Nicholas Latifi losing his seat for 2023, rumours are flying around the internet as to who may take his place beside Alex Albon. Some say it could be Logan Sargeant, other believe it would be Mick Schumacher if Haas doesn't keep him. This is all very important stuff, but the team has made us forget it all as they reveal their new livery for the United States Grand Prix.

Posting to their Twitter account, they're doing their best to show off a new Stars and Stripes livery that is going to shine out from a grid of 20 cars, and supporters of the team are already showing their love for the new design. To our disappointment, it's only for the team's pop-up store, but we're hoping they race with it at some point.

"An English team doing this the week we celebrate the anniversary of Yorktown is quite a sight to behold," one follower joked. Another added: "One of the best livery's on the grid," before being corrected by another that it won't be on-track at all this coming weekend.

A third wondered what effect this livery would have on sponsors: "If Williams put this livery on the actual car for the race they would LEAPFROG rivals in the American market, turn the eyes of lucrative sponsors."

Placed on the 2021 car, the livery mixes the original Williams livery with the flag of the United States, using a matt white base colour with satin chrome blues and reds. It's really a sight to behold, and I think I speak for everyone when I say Williams should seriously think about this.