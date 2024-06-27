F1 News: Williams Nabs Red Bull Designer Amid Several Key Technical Signings
The Williams Racing team has announced the hiring of 26 new technical staff members as it continues to bolster its team ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. This recruitment includes several high-profile figures from rival F1 teams, most notably, Matt Harman, who will be joining as Williams’s design director after his stint as the technical director at Alpine.
Among the notable recruits is Fabrice Moncade, previously Ferrari’s head of performance analytics, who will now steer Williams’s computing science as chief engineer from July. Williams’s aerodynamics will get a boost with Juan Molina, former Haas principal aerodynamicist, taking on the role of chief aerodynamicist starting July 15. Additionally, Steve Winstanley, who has left his mark as deputy chief designer at Red Bull, will handle composites and structures at Williams.
Richard Frith, former head of performance at Alpine, will join the Grove-based outfit as the head of performance systems in 2025. Furthermore, Sorin Cheran, previously with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, brings his expertise as the newly appointed chief information and analytics officer and is expected to revolutionize data handling within the team.
Team Principal James Vowles expressed confidence in the new direction, stating, as quoted by Autosport:
“I am delighted to welcome these six incredible people to Williams.
“We are on a mission to fight our way back to the front and being able to attract experienced, championship-winning talent from other teams demonstrates huge belief in the journey we are on.
“Williams is investing in what it takes to win, and this is just the start as we prepare to welcome more new faces from across the grid in the months ahead.”
Chief technical officer Pat Fry also commented:
“Williams has bold ambitions and huge momentum, and these exceptional recruits show this is a project people want to be part of,” said Fry.
“We are adding strength in depth to the enormous talent already at Grove as we build for the future.”