F1 News: Williams Negotiates Early Carlos Sainz Release From Ferrari
Carlos Sainz has officially been confirmed to join Williams Racing for the Abu Dhabi end-of-season test. This decision, announced by Williams Racing, reveals preparations for Sainz's integration into the team. As anticipation builds for the 2025 season, the forthcoming test session will be an opportunity for Sainz to familiarize himself with the Williams environment and technical setup.
Williams's announcement follows negotiations allowing Sainz, currently with Ferrari, to commence preparations for his new role in advance. This not only facilitates his transition but also ensures there is momentum heading into the 2025 season. The planned test at Yas Marina Circuit will see Sainz driving the FW46, a debut in a Williams car that forms a crucial part of his acclimation to Williams Racing's operations and culture.
Alongside Alex Albon, the Spanish driver is expected to form a competitive driver lineup. This pairing follows the announcement that Lewis Hamilton will be replacing Sainz at Ferrari in 2025. As a knock-on effect, Sainz signed with the Grove-based squad replacing American driver Logan Sargeant.
Having spent years in Formula 1 corners with teams like Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari, Sainz brings considerable expertise and achievements to Williams. His career spans 25 podium finishes and four race victories, with wins this season in Australia and Mexico.
The transition of Sainz marks another step forward for Williams in their aim to regain competitive stature. While the inclusion of Sainz is rooted in bolstering on-track performance, it equally aims to enhance Williams' commercial prospects.
Commenting on his upcoming move to Williams, Sainz explained:
“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.
“I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination. Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making. I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture. Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”