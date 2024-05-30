F1 News: Williams Reveals Canada Grand Prix Upgrades To Combat Main Issue
At the recent Monaco Grand Prix, Williams Racing celebrated scoring their first two championship points of the 2024 F1 season, thanks to Alex Albon’s impressive ninth-place finish. This result not only marked a significant turnaround but also set the stage for vital upgrades. With the Canadian Grand Prix around the corner, Williams is poised to unveil critical changes aimed at resolving the FW46’s main dilemma of excessive weight.
The upcoming upgrades at Montreal are seen as a turning point for Williams, primarily addressing the burdensome weight of the FW46, which has hampered its performance in the season’s early races. While Monaco's street circuit, with its tight corners and slower speeds, tends to mask some shortcomings, the Grove team is in need of putting their machinery on a strong diet. Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant have candidly shared insights into the team's challenges so far this season.
The pace of the race was significantly influenced by Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso, who were strategically managing their tire usage. This tactic resulted in fewer overtaking opportunities and a generally slower race tempo, setting the stage for Albon to clinch ninth place, securing valuable points for Williams
Alex Albon remarked on the race's challenging conditions and the small yet effective upgrades, stating, “Even if you would prefer a more exciting race to score points, I'm still happy. They are our first points of the season, which means a lot for us. I hope this is a good new start to the season. On the track, it was a bit frustrating; Tsunoda was managing the tires excessively, so it was a very slow and painful race; I had a hard time staying focused! We've added small amounts of performance to the car, so it's great to see that these upgrades are working and that we're able to maintain a similar pace to our direct rivals."
Logan Sargeant shared his race experience, “It was a complicated race, looking at the rear wing it was pretty much my day. I was stuck behind Fernando and Ricciardo for a long time and it started to wear out the tires. The rear has completely deteriorated. Once I got the new tire on and got some clean air, I felt good. Alex's points are a boost for the Mesh and show a bit of what's to come. Going forward, when both cars have the same specification, we will both be able to fight more for these opportunities."
The acknowledgment of the FW46’s weight issue was openly discussed by James Vowles, the team principal, and echoed by Sven Smeets, Williams’s sporting director. Smeets highlighted the proactive steps being taken, saying:
“Scoring the first points of the season is always a great feeling. Being Monaco, the foundations for those points were laid in qualifying, so it's fantastic to have a car capable of giving its all throughout the weekend. We are looking forward to going to Canada, where we had a good race last year – we should bring some parts with us to reduce weight.”
As the F1 season progresses, the Canadian Grand Prix will be a critical test for the upgraded Williams machinery. With these upgrades, both Albon and Sargeant are poised to push for more consistent point finishes.