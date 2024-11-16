F1 News: Williams Sets Record Straight After Las Vegas GP Absence Rumors Emerge
The Williams F1 team has addressed speculation surrounding its participation in the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, following extensive damage to both FW46 cars from severe crashes at Interlagos. F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto confirmed the team’s presence after weeks of uncertainty as team principal James Vowles had expressed concerns over spare parts availability due to "five major accidents across two race weekends."
As the Grove outfit gained confidence through points finishes in Azerbaijan and Austin, the races in Mexico and Brazil were a disaster considering the five crashes over both race weekends, with the latter being the worst of the two, as both drivers Alex Albon and interim driver Franco Colapinto ended up with DNFs.
Vowles, who gears up to transform the team in several areas, revealed after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that the extent of damage was severe and it would be a challenge for the team to get them back in shape for the race on the Strip. His statements led to rumors spreading about the team's attendance in Las Vegas, which Barretto clarified on X after a chat with the team. He stated:
"I’ve just chatted to Williams. They tell me there’s no truth to the chatter they won’t be in Vegas after sustaining massive damage via three crashes in Brazil. They say they’ll have both cars ready to race in Nevada. That’s an incredible effort from the team and suppliers."
On the same day, Williams also unveiled its livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, thereby confirming its presence in the upcoming race. The livery is to celebrate its partnership with sponsor Keeper Security, highlighted with a striking yellow that tapers from the intake towards the rear wing on the FW46. Speaking on the event, the Commercial Director of Williams Racing, James Bower, said in a statement:
"Keeper Security joined our mission to return to the front of the grid earlier this year and since then, our partnership has gone from strength to strength. This striking Las Vegas engine cover takeover will showcase our joint values of innovation and speed which are vital to both cybersecurity and on-track performance."
Williams’ collaboration with Keeper Security includes a special activation event in Las Vegas ahead of the race. Currently ninth in the Constructors' Championship with 17 points, the team trails Red Bull junior squad VCARB, sitting eighth with 44 points. Although closing this gap in the final three races seems unlikely, Williams is poised for a stronger campaign next season with the arrival of Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.