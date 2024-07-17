F1 News: Williams Team Chief Makes Position Clear On Carlos Sainz Decision
Williams team principal James Vowles has set clear expectations for the driver who will fill the 2025 seat alongside Alex Albon and what the team can offer, amid strong links to Carlos Sainz. However, Vowles clarified that the Ferrari driver's potential timeline doesn't align with their plans yet, and if things don't work out, he will consider other options.
With a bustling driver market, Sainz is taking his time to decide his long-term future, while several options are quickly closing. While Mercedes is also deliberating between Sainz and junior driver Kimi Antonelli, Williams has been transparent about bringing the Spaniard on board.
Amid the ongoing wait-and-watch game, Vowles emphasized the importance of selecting a driver who views Williams not merely as a stepping stone to another team but as a genuine desire to be a part of their lineup.
The Williams team boss, who is also well acquainted with Sainz's father Carlos Sainz Sr., revealed their relationship and his decision about having the Ferrari driver onboard next year. He told talkSPORT:
“I think in the case of, [Carlos Sainz] Sr and I have a good relationship.
“I like him. He’s a multiple World Champion. There’s every reason behind it, he knows what he’s talking about.
“In the case of [Carlos Sainz] Jr, I get it. To some extent, his dream was to be in a Ferrari or in a top team. That’s not happening, and you need adaptation period to it.
“My goal behind it is simply to lay it on the table. This is what we can offer, if you want it, great, we’re here. And if you don’t, not a problem. We’re going to find our own pathway through to things.
“So his timeline might not be the same as my timeline is the best way of putting it.”
Vowles further elaborated that he has been transparent about his driver choices, emphasizing the specific qualities he is seeking. He added:
“I think we’ve been fairly forthright and open on who we’d like to sign, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen.
“We know where we place in the grand scheme of things.
“What I would say is this, what I want is a driver that also wants to be a part of our journey, that wants to really, understands what Williams is about, both the old and the new, and wants that to be at the heart of what they’re doing driving wise.
“And sometimes that doesn’t match up. Sometimes it does, but that’s really important to me.”
When asked about Williams not being seen as a 'stepping stone' team, he affirmed saying:
“Correct. And that’s not what I see at all. I left Mercedes to come here.
“The reason why I did is not because I’m bored of winning, but rather I want to invest in something that’s my own, that has my fingerprint on it, and the fingerprint of a thousand other people working in this organization, and the fingerprint of Alex [Albon] that would join us on that journey.
“That’s important to me. It’s important to him. And I want that to be at the foundation of a decision.”