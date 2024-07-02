F1 News: Williams Unveils Insane British GP Livery Commemorating 1005 Staff Members
As the Formula 1 circus rolls into the iconic Silverstone circuit for the British Grand Prix, the Williams Racing Team is set to captivate fans with a special tribute. The team has announced that their car, the FW46, will don a special livery, embracing the vibrant colors of the Union Jack, in a unique homage to their dedicated team members.
The core purpose of this striking livery is to honor the remarkable team behind the machines—over 1,000 individuals who form the backbone of Williams Racing. Each of these 1,005 team members' names will be intricately incorporated into the car's design.
The inclusion of the Union Jack in the design further roots the team in its national heritage, resonating especially with the home crowd expected at Silverstone. It’s a grand gesture of patriotism intertwined with personal acknowledgment and is likely to boost team morale while enhancing fan engagement.
Adding to the weekend's festivities is former F1 champion Jenson Button, who will conduct demonstration runs in the Williams FW22—the car he piloted during his inaugural F1 season in 2000.
The team also confirmed:
"Special Silverstone caps and t-shirts celebrating Williams’ heritage will be available to buy, and Friday will see the first release of a limited-edition whisky from our licensing partnership with Coachbuilt Whisky – co-founded by Jenson Button – which will commemorate the Constructors’ Championship-winning FW18 from 1996 that also delivered Damon Hill the Drivers’ title.
"Fans attending the race at Silverstone will be able to test their driving skills in our Williams Racing simulators, located next to the Silverstone UTC on the outside of the track opposite the National Circuit pits."