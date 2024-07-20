F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Crashes Out Of Qualifying As Red Flag Waved
RB driver Yuki Tsunoda crashed out of Q3 of qualifying of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The driver, currently placed in P9 at the time of the crash, will not be returning when the red flag is pulled.
Running wide at the exit of Turn 5, his car lost traction on the outside of the corner before it was thrown into the air towards the barriers. With substantial damage to his car, it's been confirmed that Tsunoda is okay. He will be checked over due to the substantial force of the impact.
The driver will likely start P10 tomorrow.
