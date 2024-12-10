F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Enjoys Red Bull Test As Sergio Perez Uncertainty Mounts
Yuki Tsunoda, currently driving for Red Bull's junior team, VCARB, is scheduled to test Red Bull's RB20 F1 car today as part of the team's post-season testing. The test holds significant importance for both Tsunoda and Red Bull, as he was evaluated alongside Liam Lawson this season for a potential promotion to Red Bull amid Sergio Perez's performance struggles.
Tsunoda has been a consistent presence at VCARB, despite him having three different teammates over the past two years. Nyck De Vries was his original teammate before being replaced mid-season last year by Daniel Ricciardo. This season, Ricciardo was replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, whose contract runs until the end of 2024. Tsunoda's contract with the team, meanwhile, is set to last until the end of 2025.
Alongside the Japanese driver, Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar will also take part in the post-season test, as Red Bull continues to evaluate all options on the table for 2025. Tsunoda, who has been more than eager to become Max Verstappen's teammate, revealed ahead of the Red Bull test that though he looks forward to having a good time in the RB20, he remains focused on capitalizing on the opportunity for a potential promotion. He said:
"I am looking forward to it, it is the first time I'm driving a car as a Formula 1 driver, I will enjoy it, but at the same time, I am fully focused.
"It is something I can look forward to and hope I can give something, some feedback that they can benefit from for future developments.
"I haven't received a run plan yet, but to be honest, I want to do what they ask me to do and even if I don't get a performance run, there are other things that I can do to impress them, so I am pretty confident.
"Maybe I can give some more details extra on top of what they are thinking, but it is up to them what they are going to decide, and it is pretty clear what I have done this year."
Red Bull reportedly convened a meeting with all key stakeholders on Monday and also discussed the driver who could potentially take the coveted seat alongside Max Verstappen. This decision follows Perez's drop in performance this season, which contributed to the team missing out on a Constructors' Championship title. Red Bull lost the championship lead to McLaren after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then dropped to third place behind Ferrari.