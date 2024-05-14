F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Eyes Up Seat Away From RB - 'Without Their Support, I Wouldn’t Be Here'
Japanese Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has addressed questions about his future as Honda transitions its partnership from Red Bull to Aston Martin in 2026. Tsunoda remains hopeful about possible collaborations with Honda, regardless of the team.
Tsunoda's journey in F1 began with AlphaTauri in 2021, and he has remained with this squad as they transitioned into Visa Cash App RB (RB). Throughout his career, Honda's nurturing support played a crucial role. However, with Honda becoming Aston Martin's engine partner in 2026, as it moves away from Red Bull, questions loom over Tsunoda's continuance with the Red Bull family.
Speaking about the ongoing relationship and the comments from Honda CEO Koji Watanabe's recent comments that they will "keep an eye" on him, Tsunoda explained to Formula One:
“Very happy to hear what they said. I’ve been working with them since a very young age. I [have been] able to achieve what they wanted me to do – [I] became a Formula 1 driver [with] Honda. Without their support, I wouldn’t be here.
“We have a special relationship between us, and I love their people, [they are] super supportive. But at the same time, the driver market stuff, it’s a bit [of a] different story.
"In the end, we need an available seat for Aston Martin if they’re keen to support me from 2026 onwards, which means a high chance that they want me to be in the Aston Martin, but we need a seat to be available, otherwise there’s no chance.”
Tsunoda continued:
“[We’ll] see how it goes. In that case if a seat [at Aston Martin] is not available I have to think about different solutions, either stay in Red Bull, which would be nice, [or] another solution.
“In that case, even if we [are] apart with different manufacturers, still there will always be Honda, in my head and for sure at some point we will reconnect [with] each other in the future, whatever it is.”
Tsunoda's current contract with RB expires at the end of the 2024 season.