F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Fights For Sergio Perez Red Bull Replacement
Yuki Tsunoda has spoken out on the possibility of racing alongside three-time champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year as uncertainty rises over the future of his current teammate Sergio Perez.
Red Bull Racing motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Perez's contact with the team will be evaluated during the upcoming summer break. Drivers linked to the prestigious seat include, Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, and Carlos Sainz.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Tsunoda made his position clear with the opportunity. He commented as quoted by GP Blog:
"If I'm not ready, I [wouldn’t have been] able to fully announce the next season, at least for VCARB. I’ve been feeling ready for the last three years to fight against the top teams, higher positions, even with Max [Verstappen] or whatever. But in the end, they're the ones who are going to decide and it's not the things I can control. So I'm just focusing on what I have to do at the next two races."
When responding to questions about whether he felt he deserved Perez's seat, he explained:
'Yes!'
''Of course yes, otherwise they won't announce my seat [at VCARB] in the early stages in this year.''
The competition intensifies with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson also considered strong contenders for Perez's potentially vacant seat. Tsunoda remarked on the possibility of Lawson being selected over him, noting:
''If they choose Liam, that would be weird. But for me, at least, I don't think so. Liam did a really good job when he drove the previous year. I think I did more than that. We’ll see how it goes. They know how to manage the drivers.''
Perez has signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull which is based off a 1+1 year basis. However, it has since come to light that there are performance clauses in the contract which could enable Red Bull to terminate the contract early.