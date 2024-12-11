F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Has Good News After Red Bull Test Delivers
Yuki Tsunoda might have taken a step closer to securing the seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull after undergoing a test in the team's RB20 F1 car during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. The Japanese driver said that the car suited his driving style and now realizes why it had been among the fastest cars on the F1 grid this season.
Red Bull is weighing all options for its 2025 driver lineup after Sergio Perez's underperformance this season, including potential changes in its junior team, VCARB. In the final races, both Tsunoda and Liam Lawson were under close evaluation for a possible promotion. For the post-season test on Tuesday, Red Bull shortlisted Tsunoda and junior driver Isack Hadjar to drive the RB20. Despite being contracted with VCARB through the end of the next season, Tsunoda admires Red Bull's championship-winning car, calling it a perfect fit for his driving style. He said:
"You can physically feel why the RB20 has been fighting for a championship this year, it feels like a very different car to drive.
"We have had a very proactive day today so I am really happy with that. There is still a lot of learning that I have to do, but the team have done a great job of preparing such a great run today. It's been such an enjoyable atmosphere in the garage."
He added:
"I feel like the car suits my driving style and I haven't struggled much at all to adapt.
"Even on the long runs I have been able to run consistently today and was able to feel the limitations of the car which, if you don't have confidence in the car, you are unable to test.
"I am happy more than ever at the moment, and making sure that the team have the information that they require from each run was the most important thing to get out of today."
Tsunoda also tested Pirelli's tires for the 2025 season, and Red Bull's head of performance, Ben Waterhouse praised him for the detailed feedback. He added:
"We had Yuki in our car for the first time and Isack [Hadjar] driving RB20 again following his recent outing in FP1 at the race weekend.
"We successfully completed the priority test items on both cars with both drivers performing to a very high level and delivering exactly what we anticipated from them.
"Yuki provided excellent feedback on the various tests performed on the 2025 Pirelli tyres offering valuable insight on the tyre changes Pirelli will introduce for next year, while Isack did a great job and successfully completed all the procedural aero tests in the morning before performing both long and short runs evaluating a range of test items in the afternoon."