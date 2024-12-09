F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Makes Huge Claim In Last Pitch For Red Bull Promotion
Yuki Tsunoda, who competes for Red Bull's sister team, VCARB, made a bold claim asserting that he has improved more than any other driver over the 24-race 2024 season. The Japanese driver highlighted key points that suggested he outperformed his teammates this year. Tsunoda has been pushing for a promotion to Red Bull in the event that Sergio Perez is dropped, though the team has yet to provide any concrete indication that his promotion is being considered.
Tsunoda raced alongside two teammates this season: Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson. While Ricciardo was dropped due to underperformance, Lawson was promoted mid-season from the ranks of a reserve driver. In the recent races, both he and Tsunoda were being evaluated for a potential promotion to Red Bull. A decision is expected soon after Red Bull determines its next steps following discussions with Perez, given the significant dip in his performance this season.
The VCARB driver will participate in a post-season test tomorrow for the first time in a Red Bull car, providing the team with valuable insights into his performance to help determine whether he would be a worthy replacement for Perez. Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an eager Tsunoda continued to advocate for himself as a strong candidate for a Red Bull seat. Addressing alleged swearing and shouting incidents, he highlighted that the current season brought about several changes in him. He said:
"Even at 2024 in the first race, I had a bit of a bits and bobs with Daniel and I felt like I was a kid, but I ended up in Abu Dhabi in a completely different mindset.
"The approach is completely different, and if you talk about pressure, I've had pressure every single race throughout the season, but I was always on the edge of the cliff, and it actually made me stronger.
"But at the same time, I improved more than any other driver, and I can say that pretty loudly.
"In a test situation, to be fair, it is hard to see my limitations, but thank you for asking about the radio.
"Please, go through the last 24 races and how many times I shouted, it was maybe just the first race.
"I don't think there is that much they can complain about on the radio and look at other drivers, I've definitely made myself calmer and have focused on what I can do."
Tsunoda argued that he performed consistently compared to his teammates and contributed a significant chunk of points to the team's tally in the Constructors' Championship. He added:
"As I have said throughout the season, I've made a pretty good statement, and it started in Bahrain.
"Everyone probably expected Daniel to be in the Red Bull and I was still able to improve, and obviously some races I could have done better, but at the same time, I was consistent in how I was able to extract performance from the car compared to my team-mates.
"If my feedback is bad, then the team [shouldn't] have been able to improve like this and score as many points, but it's obvious there is still room to improve, I am not a perfect driver yet, I'm not in 100% shape yet, but at the same time, I can prove it."