F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Nails 'Key Target' In Red Bull Test Run
VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda achieved his "key target" during the post-season Red Bull test in the RB20 F1 car, providing precise and valuable feedback to the team. The test, which served as an evaluation for a potential promotion to Red Bull in 2025, allowed Tsunoda to showcase his strengths. He shared his happiness about impressing the team in the areas he was focused on, particularly his technical feedback and overall conduct.
Red Bull had been closely evaluating the performances of its junior team drivers, Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, in the second half of the 2024 season. Tsunoda's recent RB20 test may have been a crucial step in determining his readiness for a potential seat alongside Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez's underperformance this season has been a reason for the Milton Keynes outfit to keep all options on the table. As confirmed by the team's senior advisor Helmut Marko, an announcement on Perez's future with Red Bull and the driver lineup for Red Bull and VCARB is expected soon.
Tsunoda, meanwhile, remains optimistic about the announcement by relying on the feedback he heard about his RB20 test. Speaking at an event for Red Bull's power unit supplier, Honda, he said:
“I heard a lot about how impressed they were, particularly with my feedback.
“This came not only from the trackside engineers but also from the engineers supporting remotely from Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes. They mentioned how impressed they were with my input.
“That area was a key target for me. I believe Red Bull already understands that my speed isn’t much of an issue. Instead, what they’re more focused on is things like my feedback, my behaviour within the team, and how I conduct myself in the car. They probably saw those areas as the biggest unknowns.
“So while keeping that in mind, I continued to provide feedback as I always have, aiming to communicate as thoroughly and with as much detail as possible.”
The 24-year-old driver gave a pragmatic perspective on his chances of securing the Red Bull seat, claiming that while it would be a significant opportunity, his ultimate goal is to race for a stronger team with a faster car. He added:
“I think the chances are 50/50.
"Of course, I’d be happiest if I could drive for Red Bull, but I’m incredibly grateful for all the support I’m receiving from everyone in this current situation.
“Regardless of which team I’m with, what I need to do remains the same. It’s not just about Red Bull. For all we know, VCARB might surpass them in development. It’s not like it absolutely has to be Red Bull.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just want to perform well and score points.”
He added:
“Standing on the podium at Suzuka would be the ultimate dream.
“But, to achieve that, I want to help build a better car and a better team someday.
“Until that time comes, I hope everyone can be patient.”