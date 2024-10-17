F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Opens Up on 'Emotional' Daniel Ricciardo Talks After Shock VCARB Exit
Yuki Tsunoda has opened up on an "emotional" conversation he had with Daniel Ricciardo after his shock exit from VCARB after the Singapore Grand Prix.
Ricciardo's departure was confirmed following the Singapore Grand Prix with the Australian driver being replaced with immediate effect by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson. Whilst speaking to the media ahead of the Austin Grand Prix weekend, Tsunoda revealed his "emotional" conversation with Ricciardo, explaining:
“We spoke after the race in Singapore, we said thank you and that appreciate each other and I was a bit emotional, to be honest.
“He’s been a very good teammate and I think the driver I learn most out of any drivers.
“I saw a couple of his social media posts and he seems like he’s enjoying the time off a little bit.”
Ricciardo's career boasted eight Grand Prix victories and notable stints with teams such as Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren. Yet, his recent exit has been a shock. Before his final race in Singapore, Ricciardo acknowledged the possibility of it being his last professional drive.
In his absence, Lawson steps into a complex scenario. His elevation to Ricciardo's seat is an audition for his future within Formula 1. His six-race engagement is his opportunity to prove himself, especially with Red Bull's looming lineup decisions for 2025. A close examination of Sergio Perez’s position and its impact on Red Bull’s dynamics, including Max Verstappen's partnership, is reportedly underway. Meanwhile, Lawson's task is to perform to a standard that merits consideration for a permanent role.
Tsundoa also commented on the addition of Lawson, stating:
“We had this situation already with Daniel, so, I mean, to be honest. I got used to it and I don’t think there’s any point talking about it.
“I just have to keep proving myself and how I work throughout the race weeks, just keep focussing on what I have to do and those opportunities, it’s up to them and see how it goes.”
The Japanese driver continued:
“I don’t think it’s going to change the dynamic, I think Liam, it’s not the first time with our team and we’ve both experienced already, similar situations.
“I think what motivates us right now is to keep our position P6 until the end of the season and I’m sure Liam will do a good job as well.”
