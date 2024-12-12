F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Receives Significant Backing For Red Bull Seat
Red Bull's power unit supplier, Honda, is eagerly hoping that VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda gets a chance to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season. This could be a possibility considering the Japanese driver's run in Red Bull's RB20 F1 car during the post-season test on Tuesday. Tsunoda was being evaluated for a promotion to Red Bull alongside Liam Lawson at VCARB but the result is yet to be finalized by Red Bull.
Red Bull is currently discussing Sergio Perez's performance slump this season, with an amicable resolution anticipated before finalizing the driver lineup for the 2025 season, including the roster for its sister team, VCARB. Tsunoda has been the most consistent driver in VCARB, and as a result, he was given a chance to test Red Bull's 2024 title contender. With the driver lineup decision expected soon, Honda, with its ties to Tsunoda, is hoping for a favorable outcome. Honda president Koji Watanabe revealed that he spoke to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner about the test. He told as-web:
“On Saturday I had various discussions with Christian Horner about the drivers for next season and beyond.
“As I always say, the team has the right to decide on the driver, so our opinion is merely for reference, but from the HRC side, we believe that Tsunoda has the ability to be promoted to Red Bull and should be one of the candidates.
“I think that what we can do is to provide an opportunity for him to show his abilities to the world, so I asked him to participate in this test, and we were able to make it happen.”
“All I have is the report from the site by HRC, but he [Tsunoda] has very clearly analysed the differences between the RB car and the Red Bull car, and has given the team very useful advice and comments on that basis. I have confirmed from the report that Tsunoda himself is very satisfied.
“After that, I don’t know what will happen, so we’ll have to wait and see the results, but if it goes well, that’ll be great.
“In any case, (even if he can’t drive for Red Bull), he’s already been booked to drive for RB next season, so I expect him to perform well next season no matter which team he drives for.”
Takuma Sato, former F1 driver, and HRC executive advisor, highlighted the visible transformation on Tsunoda but explained that all Honda could do next was "pray." He added:
“From what I’ve seen, of course, with regards to Yuki, he showed amazing speed from Q1 (second place) at the Bahrain GP (2021) when he made his F1 debut, and I think his growth as a driver has been steadily increasing over the past four years.
“I met him at Imola (test held in August) for the first time in a while, and he seemed very relaxed, so I thought he’s become a really good driver.
“Including race management and race craft, Yuki now has speed, and I think he has grown a lot with age and experience, including his own self-control to manage well.
“So, as I just said, we are hoping that he will drive for Red Bull, but I think it’s up to the team. Yuki spoke to the media, saying that his driving style and the Red Bull car, with its sharp front end, suit him well, so I think he must have had a very good test.
“Now, all we can do is pray.”