F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda Slapped with Huge Fine After Ableist Slur
During the recent F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, Yuki Tsunoda of the RB team faced significant repercussions for using offensive language over the team radio. The incident occurred when Tsunoda was overtaken in the pitlane by competitor Zhou Guanyu, prompting Tsunoda to utter an ableist slur. This outburst has not only attracted the attention of the FIA stewards but led to a hefty penalty aimed at reinforcing the sport's commitment to respectful communication.
The moment of frustration for Tsunoda came at the end of Q1 when he was unexpectedly overtaken by Zhou in the pitlane. Caught in the heat of the moment, Tsunoda said over the team radio, "these guys are f***ing retarded," a comment that was broadcast live. The statement prompted immediate action from the FIA stewards who found Tsunoda in breach of Article 12.2.1k of the International Sporting Code, which governs conduct detrimental to the sport.
Penalty and Steward's Response
The stewards opted for a stern response, imposing a €40,000 fine on Tsunoda, half of which is suspended on the condition there is no repeat of such behavior for the remainder of the 2024 season. This is the FIA's reaction:
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 22 (Yuki Tsunoda), team representative
and reviewed team radio evidence.
"During Q1 when Car 22 was queuing in the fast lane and another car blended into the fast lane ahead of him, the driver was heard to make a statement over team radio using offensive language.
"During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language. He said that he was horrified when he learned this. He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.
"The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate. To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code. Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a severe fine is required, but also take into account the genuine remorse of the driver and his offer to issue a public apology and for these reasons decide to suspend part of the fine imposed.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits. Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
Tsunoda's Reaction and Apology
Following the incident, Tsunoda expressed genuine remorse for his actions. In a public apology shared on social media, he stated:
"Hello, I wanted to say big apologies for what I said on the radio today. Obviously, I didn't use it intentionally and was completely misunderstanding from myself that exact meaning of it. I now have better understanding of what the word means and am very apologetic for what I said. This type of language has no place and is not tolerated and for that I am sorry."