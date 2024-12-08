F1 News: Zak Brown Overjoyed After 'Worst Two Hours' In Abu Dhabi GP
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has reflected on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where the team secured the Constructors' Championship title after 26 years.
Lando Norris secured the final race win of the 2024 season, securing the title for the Woking-based squad. Whilst speaking to the media after the race, Brown shared:
“That was the worst two hours of my life, by far. Lando drove brilliantly. Unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start, but the team was flawless. They executed the pit stop great. And I think I was the only one who was ready to have a heart attack for about two hours."
Speaking specifically about Norris's impressive final performance of the year, Brown added:
“That race, he carried us. To not make any mistakes, and we were worried about Safety Cars, I was worried about everything, and he drove flawlessly, as he’s done.
“So next, try to repeat constructors’ and get the drivers’. I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out.
“He’s going to give it all he’s got [for the Drivers' title in 2025]. And given the momentum he’s on, I wouldn’t bet against him."
Sadly, Oscar Piastri encountered an unfortunate incident at the start of the race, which hindered his early performance. Despite this setback, his overall contribution to the team throughout the season has been incredible, forming one of the strongest driver pairings of the year.
Andrea Stella, McLaren's Team Principal, has also been instrumental in fostering this collaborative environment. Brown also took the moment to speak about Stella's impressive year, explaining:
“He’s just an unbelievable leader. He leads by example, he empowers people, he’s very technical, and he pushes everyone to get the best out of them. And that’s what you saw tonight."
Although Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc joined Norris on the podium in second and third, respectively, it wasn't enough for the Maranello-based squad to overtake McLaren in the Constructors' Championship so they finished 2024 in the second position ahead of Red Bull in third.
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5. George Russell, Mercedes
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
11. Alex Albon, Williams
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
13. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15. Jack Doohan, Alpine
16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
17. Liam Lawson, VCARB
18. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - DNF
20. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - DNF