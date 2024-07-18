F1 News: Zak Brown Targets Christian Horner For 'Inappropriate' Remark
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has criticized Red Bull team principal Christian Horner for his "inappropriate" support of Max Verstappen following the incident during the Austrian Grand Prix. Brown also accused Red Bull of being scared of Verstappen, citing Horner's endorsement of his questionable actions.
The Austrian Grand Prix vividly demonstrated how McLaren's MCL38 had closed the gap on Red Bull's RB20, especially when Lando Norris pushed the car to its limits to challenge Verstappen. Despite several close calls, contact between the two cars occurred when the Dutchman failed to provide enough space for Norris during the overtaking attempt.
As a result of the incident, Verstappen finished fifth after a ten-second penalty, while Norris's car sustained irreparable damage, forcing him to retire from the race.
However, what irked Brown the most was Horner's endorsement of Verstappen's actions over the team radio by blaming Norris for the incident. The Red Bull team principal had said:
“He didn’t behave correctly there Max, desperately unlucky.”
Drawing conclusions from Horner's controversial comment, Brown accused him and Red Bull of showing fear of Verstappen, suggesting that this fear led Horner to support any wrongdoing committed by his driver. Brown implied that Horner's best course of action at that moment would have been to refrain from commenting at all. Speaking to The Independent, the McLaren boss said:
“It seems to be that Red Bull are scared of Max.
“We’re very honest with our drivers. If nobody tells him [Verstappen] that what he did wasn’t within the regulations, why should he think otherwise?
“But to have Christian come on the radio and actually squarely point the problem at Lando - who are you kidding?
"Everyone has seen it. The regulations are very clear - you’ve got to leave a car’s width. He didn’t. Why did he have to say anything? It just felt wholly inappropriate.”