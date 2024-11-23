F1 News: Zak Brown Teases GM's Imminent Entry to Formula 1
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has discussed the potential entry of Formula 1's 11th team, Andretti Cadillac, backed by General Motors. He hinted that an announcement regarding the American team's imminent entry into the sport is expected soon. A rumor in the F1 paddock yesterday suggested that GM would play a more prominent role in the partnership with Andretti, following the rejection of Andretti Cadillac's bid to join F1 by Formula One Management (FOM) in January.
The FIA had accepted Andretti Cadillac's bid to join the premier class of motorsport, but a financial check was to be done by the FOM before the team was allowed to join the F1 grid in 2026. However, the bid was rejected. Now though, rumors suggest that Andretti's proposal, in partnership with GM, has been accepted by the FOM, courtesy of leadership changes at Andretti Global and as a result of GM playing a bigger role in the partnership than before. However, it is still unclear whether the team’s identity will stay the same.
Brown stated that the inclusion of another American team in Formula 1, alongside Haas, and with Ford partnering with Red Bull Powertrains, would be a significant boost for the sport. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about GM's potential entry as the 11th team, he said:
"They've got a great history in motorsport, General Motors.
"So I think it's great, more competition. Something for the fans to get excited about. They love new grands prix, new power units, new racing teams, new racing drivers, so I think it will be exciting.
"I kind of know what I'm hearing on the grapevine. We've not been officially told anything but we partner with GM with our IndyCar team, so I've seen them here and they seem to have big smiles on their face.
"So I believe an announcement is probably imminent and it will be exciting to have yet another manufacturer alongside Audi joining our sport."
Brown added that GM's entry would boost awareness of Formula 1 in the USA and further fuel the sport's rapid growth. He said:
“We need to remember that the Ford is coming in.
“So you actually have two US manufacturers, which is great.
“They'll bring a lot of awareness to the sport, hopefully some sponsorship that invests in the sport.
“It’d be great to see an American driver once again. I think that will take some time.”
Although F1 rejected its bid earlier, Andretti Global continued to push forward with its Formula 1 program. The team has been expanding its operations at the Silverstone facility and has been actively recruiting, including bringing in seasoned professionals like former F1 veteran Pat Symonds.
Speculation suggests that the quick progress in talks is mainly due to Michael Andretti stepping down and Dan Towriss, CEO of Group 1001, taking over as the leader of Andretti Global. Towriss was seen in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock on Thursday, potentially discussing ways for GM to enter Formula 1.
The new American team, set to receive GM power units in 2028, will need a temporary engine solution for the first two seasons in 2026 and 2027. While free to negotiate with any manufacturer, F1 rules state the supplier with the fewest customers must provide engines if no deal is reached. This excludes Audi and Red Bull Powertrains, leaving Honda and Ferrari as likely options. The team is said to be in talks with all potential suppliers.