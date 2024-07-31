F1 News: Zhou Guanyu Looks At 'Reset' Opportunity With Mattia Binotto And Audi
Zhou Guanyu has expressed that the change in leadership in the Sauber/Stake F1 team, ahead of its transition to Audi, presents a 'reset' opportunity as he aims to secure a drive for the future. Zhou is in his third season with the Sauber team, which rebranded from Alfa Romeo to Stake this season.
While Sauber remains the only team on the grid to be without a point thus far, the team is set to undergo drastic changes over the next two years, starting with the arrival of new team principal Mattia Binotto, followed by Audi's takeover of the outfit in 2026, when the sport enters a new era of regulations.
With the sudden departure of team bosses Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann, Audi has implemented drastic changes to set things right ahead of its official entry. The appointment of Binotto is expected to clarify the German brand's strategic plans in the coming months.
Viewing the major changes as a fresh start, Zhou is optimistic about securing a seat with Sauber for the upcoming year. He is looking forward to entering negotiations with Binotto with a clean slate. Speaking to the media about the changes, the Chinese driver said:
“I think with what they want to have, in terms of their goal and for the future, for next year and also for when the Audi factory team arrives, it’s definitely going to be a little bit different.
“I don't have anything, [no] news, because Mattia is not really joining the team until next week.
“For me, it's definitely a reset for the management group of people, try to talk differently and to understand exactly what values you can bring and what they want to you to have.
“Things definitely will be changing around a bit more than what was planned before but for myself, I don't think it changed a lot the overall story or the future.”
Coincidentally, Zhou has worked with Binotto in the past, when he was a part of the Ferrari driver academy before he began racing in Formula 1. Binotto performed engineering roles for Ferrari before becoming team principal from 2019 to 2022. He added:
“I know him from a few years ago already when he was at Ferrari,” he said. “So he’s not someone I've never spoken to.
“It's not somebody very new that I need to introduce myself a lot. I think he already knows myself and also we know him as well.”