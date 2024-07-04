F1 News: Zhou Guanyu on Carlos Sainz Contract Wait - 'I Don't Know What He's Thinking'
In the wake of a turbulently shifting landscape in Formula 1, Carlos Sainz’s hesitation over his 2025 contract is causing ripples through the driver market. Recently ousted from Ferrari to make way for newcomer Lewis Hamilton in 2025, Sainz expressed during an event at Silverstone that the contract negotiation process had been especially taxing.
"I will not be discussing my future any more until I sign a contract for 2025," Sainz firmly noted.
Meanwhile, Zhou Guanyu, whose current stint with Sauber is due to conclude at the end of the 2024 season, finds himself at a crossroads. Already linked through rumors to a potential seat with Alpine, the Shanghai driver is poised at a critical juncture in his career. Despite his solid connections from his time in the Alpine/Renault academy and proven track performances, Zhou finds the uncertainty spurred by Sainz’s indecision perplexing.
"We're all waiting for Carlos to make decisions. But we're continuing to speak to different teams to understand where I’m going," Zhou commented, underlining a palpable tension among his peers. "Honestly, I feel it's a bit difficult to understand. Just because it's not that difficult to make decisions. You're not really making a decision of a team maybe fighting for a World Championship. You're making a decision between, let's say, a team that is a mid-runner team. I don't know what he's thinking, but we're just waiting for him.
"Honestly, I feel it's a bit difficult to understand. Just because it's not that difficult to make decisions. You're not really making a decision of a team maybe fighting for a World Championship. You're making a decision between, let's say, a team that is a mid-runner team. I don't know what he's thinking, but we're just waiting for him."
The scenario not only highlights the domino effect one driver's decision can have on the entire grid. Zhou’s frustration is clear as he points out the impending deadlines.
“At some stage, I think the team will have some deadline at least, because you can't be just waiting for him to make his mind up.”
The ongoing uncertainty in Sainz’s camp is creating a holding pattern that affects several drivers and teams, who are keen on firming up their rosters for the 2025 season. As for Zhou, confidence isn't lacking; he remains optimistic about securing a position on the grid regardless of how the tumult resolves.