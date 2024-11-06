F1 News: Zhou Guanyu Posts Emotional Sauber Farewell As He Hints At Future Move
Zhou Guanyu has posted an emotional note on X following Sauber's official announcement of his exit along with Valtteri Bottas. The current driver lineup will be replaced by Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto in 2025.
Zhou’s debut in 2022 introduced the first Chinese driver to Formula 1. However, Sauber’s challenging 2024 season saw both drivers unable to score points, as limited upgrades and preparations for Audi’s full takeover in 2026 impacted performance.
The 25-year-old driver revealed on X that he has plenty of moments to take away from his three-year journey with the Hinwil outfit, despite the challenges from the last two seasons. He also revealed that he was exploring several options to remain a part of Formula 1. He stated:
"I will be leaving the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber at the end of the 2024 season. I would like to thank all of the fans for their continued support. You have been fantastic, and you continue to inspire me. I am immensely proud to represent my country as the first ever Chinese Formula 1 driver. I hope that my racing continues to inspire others who are following my story. I am happy to have already achieved many things under difficult conditions in Formula 1, including scoring points in my first race, fastest lap and some memorable battles throughout the grid. Sadly, the last two seasons have been challenging for all, but I want to look forward. I am positive about the future, and I am now totally focused on making sure that I can truly show what I am capable of. I'm now discussing
a number of options to stay in the Formula 1
Paddock, will update to you all soon."
In a separate statement, Zhou said F1 was not an easy sport for rookies but emphasized he has "plenty of fight" left in him. He said:
"I will leave the team at the end of the season, but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style. I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula One: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years.
"China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments, both in public and behind the scenes, are what I am going to remember from the last three years. I’ll now focus on the next step in my career: I still have plenty of fight left in me and I am keen to continue progressing.”
Acknowledging his contributions, Sauber CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto, added:
“We are grateful to Zhou for the last three years, for the commitment and the hunger he has shown from the first moment he drove for us to today. Scoring points on debut and helping the team to P6 in 2022 was a statement of intent, but so was his contribution off track and at the factory.
"We want to celebrate our journey together with three strong races to finish this season, and both the team and Zhou are committed to giving everything in Las Vegas, Doha and Abu Dhabi together.”