F1 Presenter Under Fire For Accusing George Russell And Daniel Ricciardo Of Fake Persona
Journalist and Formula 1 TV presenter Will Buxton has come under fire from fans on social media after he accused Mercedes driver George Russell and VCARB (RB) driver Daniel Ricciardo of displaying a fake persona in the media. He called out Russell for "trying to be this weird Talented Mr Ripley-type person," while Ricciardo was mocked for seeming too young.
During an appearance on DRS: De Race Show, Buxton spoke about the two drivers in a conversation with former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, particularly about the media responsibilities that F1 drivers take on during race weekends. He compared Russell and Ricciardo to McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, revealing how he is new to the world surrounding the sport and thus doesn't pretend to be anyone.
Talking about the behavior of the three drivers when they're addressing media representatives, Buxton made remarks that received severe flak from fans. He said:
“He’s [Oscar Piastri] great. What I like about Oscar is he’s still so new to all of this that he’s not trying to play up to a preconception of who he needs to be.
“Like George is trying to be this weird Talented Mr Ripley-type person, right? I don’t know what George is…like George is trying to be this thing.
“Daniel is still trying to play up to being the 24, 25-year-old Daniel and it’s like, mate you’re in your 30s, calm down.
“Flipping the bird at the bit that he crashed at last year, come on mate. I think so many of them get caught up in who the media thinks they are that they play up to their personalities.
“Oscar doesn’t have that yet and so you just get this beautiful young freedom of personality. I love that.”
Regarding Piastri, the Australian driver delivered an impressive performance at the Dutch GP, briefly leading the race before McLaren decided to pit him. He ultimately finished in fourth place, narrowly missing the podium, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing just two seconds ahead.
Meanwhile, Russell and Ricciardo had less favorable outcomes at Zandvoort, with Russell finishing in seventh place and Ricciardo securing twelfth. While their cars may not have supported them to have a better finish, fans have shown their support by calling out Buxton on X for his comments on the two drivers. Here are some noteworthy reactions that represent the general notion:
