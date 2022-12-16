Skip to main content

F1 Pundit Martin Brundle: New McLaren Chief Is "Bad News" For Team In 2023

Martin Brundle gives an overview of the McLaren team principal changes.

Sky Sports F1 pundit, Martin Brundle, has given an overview on his take of the team principal movements that have been announced over the last few days. 

We found out just after the end of the 2022 season that Mattia Binotto is stepping away from his role as Ferrari team principal at the end of the year. It has now been confirmed that Frederic Vasseur will be moving from Alfa Romeo to take Binotto's place on the Ferrari team. 

SEIDL SAUBER

Andreas Seidl will be moving from McLaren to Alfa Romeo, and McLaren have promoted Andrea Stella to be the new team principal. On top of that Jost Capito is leaving Williams and it has not been confirmed who will be replacing him yet. 

Brundle explained in his round-up on Sky Sports that he thinks this move is not going to be good for McLaren driver Lando Norris. He said:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There's no doubt about it, losing Seidl is bad news for McLaren going forward.

"He's had a long-term relationship with the Volkswagen Group with Porsche, so I can understand what he's done, and I can understand why McLaren wanted to expedite that. But this is not what they needed."

SI202207080344_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (2)

As well as a new team principal, the team are close to finishing some infrastructural improvements which includes a new simulator and wind tunnel. Brundle continued:

"The big thing for McLaren is their new wind tunnel in 2024.

"So Lando will be looking at it thinking, why has Andreas jumped ship? What has Andreas seen at Audi, that he much prefers to McLaren?"

Norris posted to his social media when the news was announced of Seidl leaving the team. He wrote:

"Farewell Andreas! It's been mega working with you these last few years. I've never seen our team looking as strong as it is now and some of that is credit to the work you've done. Best of luck in the new job mate, I’m sure I’ll see you around."

SI202207080344_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (2)
News

F1 Pundit Martin Brundle: New McLaren Chief Is "Bad News" For Team In 2023

By Lydia Mee
M334935
News

F1 2023 Season: George Russell Promises Strong Mercedes Performance From Race One

By Lydia Mee
aston shadow
News

F1 News: 2023 Aston Martin AMR23 Reveal Date Announced

By Lydia Mee
M331040
News

F1 News: Mercedes Are Undoubtedly The Heroes of the Grid - Here's Why

By Lydia Mee
M346443 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes reveal the difference in pace between Hamilton and Russell

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220061-abu-dhabi-gp-saturday
News

F1 News: Martin Brundle Worries For Ferrari's New Chief - "It's A Tall Order"

By Lydia Mee
SI202209040838_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 World Thrown Into Chaos Over The Insane Cost Of Being F1 Champions

By Lydia Mee
SI202204100335_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Schedule and start times for the 2023 season confirmed

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang