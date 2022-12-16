F1 Pundit Martin Brundle: New McLaren Chief Is "Bad News" For Team In 2023

Martin Brundle gives an overview of the McLaren team principal changes.

Sky Sports F1 pundit, Martin Brundle, has given an overview on his take of the team principal movements that have been announced over the last few days.

We found out just after the end of the 2022 season that Mattia Binotto is stepping away from his role as Ferrari team principal at the end of the year. It has now been confirmed that Frederic Vasseur will be moving from Alfa Romeo to take Binotto's place on the Ferrari team.

Andreas Seidl will be moving from McLaren to Alfa Romeo, and McLaren have promoted Andrea Stella to be the new team principal. On top of that Jost Capito is leaving Williams and it has not been confirmed who will be replacing him yet.

Brundle explained in his round-up on Sky Sports that he thinks this move is not going to be good for McLaren driver Lando Norris. He said:

"There's no doubt about it, losing Seidl is bad news for McLaren going forward. "He's had a long-term relationship with the Volkswagen Group with Porsche, so I can understand what he's done, and I can understand why McLaren wanted to expedite that. But this is not what they needed."

As well as a new team principal, the team are close to finishing some infrastructural improvements which includes a new simulator and wind tunnel. Brundle continued:

"The big thing for McLaren is their new wind tunnel in 2024. "So Lando will be looking at it thinking, why has Andreas jumped ship? What has Andreas seen at Audi, that he much prefers to McLaren?"

Norris posted to his social media when the news was announced of Seidl leaving the team. He wrote: