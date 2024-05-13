F1 Rejects Latest Chicago Grand Prix Rumors
Amidst growing rumors of a Formula One night race in Chicago, F1 officials have categorically denied any agreements or plans to add the city to the racing calendar to Sports Illustrated.
The rumors were further fueled by claims of a possible new venue in Chicago that could feature in the F1 calendar after the current contract with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin expires in 2026. The reports claimed the event would be a night race held before the Canadian Grand Prix.
A report from Fastest Pitstop today stated:
"EXCLUSIVE - The contract to bring Formula One to Chicago has been signed! While circuit planning remains ongoing, the spot on the calendar for 2026 onwards has been finalized!
"Event planning is nearing completion, and with Chicago building a new 4 billion dollar stadium, it is expected to bring in more funding.
"The race is confirmed to be a night race, held right before the Canadian GP. It is expected that F1 in Chicago will be announced within the next few weeks."
However, Formula One were quick to respond to confirm these reports are not true. While the idea of expanding F1’s footprint in the United States is not new, with the successful inaugurations of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, the statement stressed the current commitment to the existing U.S. venues, which includes the aforementioned alongside the long-standing Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
While some fans and stakeholders in the North American market were excited by the prospect of more races in the United States, others expressed reservations, pointing out potential saturation and other circuits from around the World which are keen to join or rejoin the sport.