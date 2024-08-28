F1 Rookie Sprint Race On The Cards After Abu Dhabi GP Tire Test
Formula 1 is exploring the idea of a rookie sprint race following the Abu Dhabi tire test, held after the season finale. This race aims to provide young drivers with a chance to showcase their skills and experience the intensity of an F1 race environment firsthand.
Due to the limited testing of current cars, senior figures in Formula 1 management believe that rookie drivers are less prepared now than they were in the past when more track time was available. Thus, various ideas are being explored to offer them more exposure to the premier class machinery.
One idea under consideration is to expand practice sessions for rookies, while a more unconventional proposal suggests organizing a post-season sprint race. This sprint would feature rookie drivers and take place after the single-day test scheduled in Abu Dhabi on the Tuesday following the season finale in December.
In preparation for next month's F1 Commission meeting, sporting directors have been tasked with evaluating the feasibility of the proposal and determining how the existing rules could be adjusted to accommodate it, given that it would necessitate a change in the sporting regulations.
The Abu Dhabi test requires rookie drivers who have not participated in more than two Grands Prix, while the other car will be run by an existing F1 driver of the respective team to test tires for the upcoming season. This schedule could be synced with the plan for the rookie sprint race.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained that a rookie sprint race would help upcoming talent in many ways. He told the media:
“There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi.
“We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context.
“It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step. We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea.”
However, organizing a rookie sprint race after the Abu Dhabi test presents significant logistical challenges, such as coordinating timing systems, safety measures, and personnel. Additionally, how the event would be broadcast remains unclear, if the plan advances. While it might be too late to implement for this year, the idea could still be pursued for 2025.
In addition, Domenicali has favored the idea of having more sprint races in Formula 1 in the future. He added:
“There is the possibility in the future, but not in 2025, of increasing the number of weekends.
“We see more and more interest, but obviously we cannot think of a choice like the one made by MotoGP where every weekend is a sprint.
"I believe there is space to increase the number of sprints, and we will discuss it by the end of the year.”