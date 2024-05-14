F1 Rumor: Adrian Newey - 'All Roads Lead to Maranello' in Super Advisor Role
As Adrian Newey prepares to leave Red Bull Racing at the end of this season, speculation intensifies about his future role with Scuderia Ferrari. Reports from Sky Italia suggest that Newey will join Ferrari as a super advisor, influencing key projects from as early as April 2025.
After a storied career with Red Bull Racing, where he was instrumental in shaping their Formula 1 dominance, Adrian Newey’s next chapter seems poised to unfold at the Scuderia. The iconic engineer, known for his groundbreaking aerodynamic designs, has confirmed he will depart the Milton Keynes team at the end of the current season, with his eyes seemingly set on a significant, albeit different, role in motorsport.
Newey’s transition period will see him focusing on Red Bull's ambitious RB17 Hypercar project until December, which marks the team's first major venture outside of F1. The RB17 aims to redefine high-performance sports cars with technology taken straight from the grid, and there are plans to manufacture only 50 units starting delivery in 2026. This project is crucial as it may also flag Red Bull's entry into the World Endurance Championship, showcasing Newey’s lasting impact on the team's strategic diversification.
Interestingly, Newey's future after this project remains open, despite the man himself admitting he'd be retiring and travelling Europe with his wife. In a recent conversation with Sky Sports F1, he revealed his plans for this sabbatical, involving leisurely travels through France, giving himself a breather before, potentially, sinking once again back into motorsport.
"I'll probably go on a trip with my wife and the dogs. We'll get in a motorhome or something and go around France and enjoy life. Then, maybe at some point, I don't know when, I'll get in the shower and say: 'Well, this is going to be the next adventure'. Right now there is no plan," Newey said.
As rumors about Newey’s career pivot to Ferrari to join Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton continue to swirl, insider insights from Sky Sports Italia suggest a defined role awaiting him at Maranello. Set to join in April 2025, Newey is expected to step into a "super advisory" position, not tethered to the day-to-day activities but pivotal to the long-term strategic and technical pathways of Ferrari’s Formula 1 ambitions.
"The official announcement is missing, but for Adrian Newey all roads lead to Maranello," reported Sky Sports Italia. They added: “At Ferrari, he will have the role of super advisor, starting in April 2025, with the possibility of working on the new 2026 car project.”
Of course, this should be taken with a large pinch of salt, but it wouldn't be surprising if the designer confirmed he was moving to join the Tifosi. We will wait for an official confirmation before speculating further.