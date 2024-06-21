F1 Rumor: Alleged Evidence Of Lewis Hamilton 'Sabotage' From Mercedes Emerges In Email Leak
An astonishing turn of events has embroiled Mercedes' Formula One team, following the circulation of an anonymous email alleging 'sabotage' against seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Distributed extensively among the sport's high-profile figures and journalists post-Canadian Grand Prix—where Hamilton took an unexpected fourth behind teammate George Russell—the email claims systematic manipulation surrounding Hamilton's car and strategy.
Mercedes has staunchly denied these allegations, asserting that the email likely originated from an enthusiastic fan rather than an insider. Nevertheless, the team has launched a comprehensive investigation into the IP address of the email's origin, though efforts to pinpoint the source have thus far proven fruitless.
The content of the leaked email explicitly accuses some within the team of jeopardizing Hamilton's performances by manipulating vital aspects such as his tire and race strategies, and even his mental well-being. The email comments, as quoted by Daily Mail:
"Some of us in the team are unhappy about the systematic sabotaging of Lewis, his car, his tyre strategy, his race strategy and his mental health.
"Lewis is excluded and some underhanded (sic) things are going on that people need to be aware of.
"Ask the questions and the truth will out. It is all in the data and is recorded. With the exception of Bono [Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's race engineer] and those of us who love Lewis, others are on a dangerous course that could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis, other drivers, even the public. A cold tyre strategy is a death warrant."
Reacting to these troubling claims ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton spoke of the unity and hard work within Mercedes, urging focus on support rather than breeding negativity.
"They know we have been a strong team and worked hard together. It is easy to get emotional. I only commented on the last race about my performance. We need support, not negativity.
"Of course, things can always be done better within the team and that comes through conversations and communication. That is something we are consistently working on. We all want to finish on a high and I feel we owe that to our long-term relationship."
The timing of this leak is critical, coming amid a tense season where Hamilton trails Russell by eight points in the Driver’s Championship and ahead of Hamilton's high-profile move to Ferrari next year. This has thrown an unwanted spotlight on Mercedes’ internal dynamics, reminiscent of a previous leak involving Red Bull's Christian Horner that also targeted high-ranking Formula One contacts.