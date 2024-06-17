F1 Rumor: Alpine Considers Renault Separation For 2026
Alpine is reportedly contemplating a significant shift in its Formula 1 strategy by potentially discontinuing its long-standing partnership with Renault for engine supplies starting in 2026, according to a report from Autosport. This development comes amid ongoing discussions with other manufacturers as Alpine seeks alternative customer engine deals.
Driven by disappointing performances in the current season, Alpine’s strategic review has raised concerns about the Renault power unit’s lagging performance compared to its competitors. Doubts about Renault's capability to effectively compete with the forthcoming generation of turbo-hybrid engines have led Alpine to consider whether it is beneficial to continue investing in developing their own engine. Alpine team principal, Bruno Famin, has been actively involved in discussions with various rival manufacturers to explore options, signalling a potential end to its exclusive relationship with Renault.
One of the options Alpine is exploring involves acquiring customer engines from Red Bull which will start producing its own engines by 2026. However, negotiations with Red Bull are unlikely to succeed due to concerns expressed by Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, about the logistical challenges of potentially supplying a third team. Horner noted the need for Red Bull to establish itself before expanding further. He explained:
“I think we need to establish ourselves first. We don't want to overstretch ourselves.
“I think already supplying two teams in ‘26, that is probably even slightly beyond optimum in year one, but it just gives us the capacity and capability for further down the line. So I think first of all, we need to firmly establish ourselves and then we have the capability to take more on from there.”
Should talks with Red Bull not materialize, Mercedes emerges as a strong alternative for Alpine, especially since Mercedes will have a free engine supply slot available due to Aston Martin's shift to Honda for 2026. Mercedes’s history of successfully supplying multiple teams, such as Aston Martin and McLaren, demonstrates its capability and openness to partnerships.
In a scenario where no agreements are secured, F1 regulations might necessitate another supplier, like Honda, to provide engines to Alpine, given that Honda will not have a second customer team by 2026.