F1 Rumor: Aston Martin Sets Sights On Top Ferrari Director
Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has reportedly approached Ferrari's technical director Enrico Cardile in an attempt to bring him over to Silverstone.
According to a report from Autosport, the British squad is said to have targeted Enrico Cardile, the current technical director at Ferrari. Cardile, who has been instrumental in Ferrari's recent performances, especially with his work on the SF-24's chassis and aerodynamics, is at the center of Aston Martin's recruitment radar. The team, under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll, has been making concerted efforts to enhance its technical capabilities in hopes of closing the competitive gap within the Constructors' Championship.
This comes at a time when rumors are circulating that Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who is set to leave the Austrian team in early 2025, might be making a move to Ferrari. Speaking about the ongoing rumors, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur commented, as quoted by Autosport:
“I speak to everybody in the paddock when we meet, because we are well educated! On this point, I don't want to make any comment because every single answer could be interpreted.
“The most important [thing] is the stability of the team. As I said before, we are doing a good job. We are going in the right direction.
“The most important for me is the stability of the group much more than individuals. I am really pleased with the current situation.”
The technical director's move could have various repercussions. Cardile’s expertise with Ferrari's chassis and aerodynamics enhancements would be pivotal for Aston Martin's ambitions. This situation might also catalyze other movements within the paddock, especially with the ongoing interest in Newey.