F1 Rumor: Carlos Sainz Shot Down by Team as Driver Looks for 2025 Seat
Carlos Sainz is rumored to have been declined a seat with the Mercedes Formula 1 team for the 2025 season, despite the leaving of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari leaving a coveted position available. The decision was relayed to Sainz during the Imola Grand Prix, according to Gazzetta.it.
Mercedes' explicit choice to bypass an established driver like Sainz in favor of the young Italian rookie, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has resounding implications for both the driver market and the strategic direction of one of F1’s most successful teams.
The backdrop of this transition began to unfold when Sainz, facing the loss of his seat at Ferrari to the 7-time world champion, started negotiation talks with a number of other top-tier teams, including Mercedes. However, these negotiations have reportedly stalled as the Brackley outfit makes clear their intention to advance Antonelli, who has been visibly integrating into the F1 environment through consecutive test runs in their German machinery.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reaffirmed their direction, admitting that the Scuderia driver wasn't a target for the team. He also hinted that he would rather focus his time on the rookie than play a safe bet on Sainz, emphasizing the team's long-term investment in youth over the experienced Spaniard. Hamilton himself has backed Antonelli, advising Mercedes to "give him the car" for the 2025 season, further manifesting internal support for the young driver.
The technical preparation for Antonelli is thorough, with Mercedes involving him in continuous testing sessions to evaluate his capability and adaptability to the demands of top-tier racing.
Looking forward, Sainz must now navigate alternative pathways for his own career, with teams like Williams and the upcoming Audi team emerging as potential destinations. Meanwhile, Mercedes will likely maintain their focus on Antonelli's development through his involvement in Formula 2 and further F1 testing.
As the dynamics of the F1 driver market continue to evolve rapidly, the community awaits the unfolding career paths of Sainz and Antonelli with keen interest, particularly in observing how Sainz’s discussions with other teams progress.