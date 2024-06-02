F1 Rumor: Ferrari Expected To Follow In Red Bull's Footsteps With 2025 Aerodynamics
Ferrari is reportedly preparing for a shift in their car design by 2025, pivoting to a pull-rod front suspension system similar to the one currently used by Red Bull. This change is expected to coincide with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's debut with the team.
Ferrari's potential transition represents a crucial evolution aimed at closing the performance gap with frontrunners such as Red Bull and McLaren. By adopting a design that focuses on enhancing the airflow around the front of the car and optimizing undercar aerodynamics, Ferrari hopes to leverage these changes to challenge for both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships more effectively.
Ferrari’s Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, highlighted the challenges of developing the current car under the cost cap regulations. He commented, as quoted by Autosport:
“With the cost cap and the current regulation, you have to manage both sides and we will bring upgrades when we have something to bring.
“What you have to keep in mind is that you have a kind of convergence of performance and the development rate is much lower than it was two years ago. It means that each time that someone is bringing an upgrade, and I think it's true for us, but it's true for everybody, the gain is smaller than it was two years ago, and this is normal.
“Part of the team is working on the next updates that we will see during this season, and another is already focused on next year's single-seater. We have already given the go-ahead to the 2025 car. Furthermore, work has already started some time ago on the 2026 power unit. With regards the chassis and aerodynamics, we can hypothesize a few concepts but nothing more given that there are no regulations yet.”
According to the report from Autosport, the technological specifics of Ferrari’s rumored aerodynamic shift involve not just a switch to pull-rod front suspension but potentially a complete chassis redesign. This system could improve the performance of the venturi tunnels crucial for effective car handling and speed, a direct response to the evolving F1 competitive environment.