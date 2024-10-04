F1 Rumor: Ferrari Poach Key Alpine Engine Staff After Shock Closure 2026
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has reportedly led the initiative to sign key engineering staff from Alpine's Viry Chatillon factory to enhance Ferrari's engine department. The move arrives after Alpine's parent company Renault decided to shut down the development and production of the team's 2026 power unit, as Alpine prepares to become a customer team in the new era of regulations in under two years.
In July, Renault informed staff at its Viry-Châtillon and Enstone sites about a project review that could see the engine division scale back its Formula 1 involvement. This announcement sparked protests at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and at the team's headquarters, where employees expressed concerns over the potential changes.
The staff contended that ending the F1 program would overlook the untapped potential of the 2026 engine project. After years of development, they were committed to keeping Alpine as a full-fledged works team in Formula 1, especially given the promising progress shown by the 2026 power unit.
Alpine's factory staff made a final appeal to Renault CEO Luca de Meo, urging him to reconsider the plan to transition the team into a customer operation in Formula 1. Despite their efforts, the Renault board finalized its decision on September 30th, confirming the closure of Alpine's 2026 power unit project.
The internal conflict at Alpine may pose significant challenges for Renault, but rival Formula 1 teams view it as a prime opportunity to recruit skilled talent that could provide a critical technical edge in the sport's premier class. According to an interview featured on L’equipe, Ferrari is one of those teams that has already signed contracts with Alpine's staff members.
This could offer Ferrari a competitive edge over its rivals, especially when Renault's axed 2026 power unit was producing results that exceeded expectations. The hiring at Maranello could fill any potential gap in the workforce, thereby giving it that much-needed edge in the technical race.
As Alpine prepares to acquire engines from Mercedes beginning in 2026, the next few months may see significant personnel changes within its Formula 1 project. This comes even as plans unfold to transform the current facility into an engineering center named 'Alpine Hypertech', dedicated to developing innovative technology for future Renault and Alpine road cars. Highlighting the upcoming changes at Viry, a statement from Renault read:
"Alpine's management confirms its project to transform the site into a centre of engineering and high-tech excellence by late 2024.
"Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season."