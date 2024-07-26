F1 Rumor: General Motors To Supply 2026 Engines To Alpine With Andretti Partnership
With the Alpine F1 team being the sole outfit without an engine supplier for the new regulations from 2026, rumors suggest Alpine may not seek an existing F1 engine supplier. Instead, it is looking to partner with General Motors. This potential collaboration could also open new avenues for Andretti to enter Formula 1, further enhancing the competitive landscape.
The new era of regulations demands an entirely new power unit powered by an equal ratio of internal combustion and electric power. Red Bull Powertrains (in partnership with Ford), Audi, Ferrari, Honda, and Mercedes are all actively developing their own engines and have committed to supplying customer teams. However, Alpine has yet to commit to any engine supplier, despite just 18 months remaining until the new regulations take effect.
Last season, GM planned to enter Formula 1 with the Andretti Global team, but the team's application for entry was rejected by the FOM. Despite this setback, GM has reaffirmed its intention to develop a Cadillac power unit, aiming for a debut in 2028. This move suggests that GM remains committed to joining the F1 grid, albeit potentially with a different partner than Andretti.
A report from Auto Motor und Sport suggests that Alpine might be exploring options for an engine supplier outside the current Formula 1 grid, potentially looking towards GM. If such a partnership materializes, Alpine could significantly reduce the expenses associated with developing an in-house power unit, even if it means sharing costs with the American manufacturer. This strategic move could offer substantial financial benefits while aligning with GM's ambition to enter the sport.
The speculation comes at a time when Alpine has reportedly been in talks with Mercedes for a future power unit. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently revealed having 'exploratory' level talks with the Enstone outfit but clarified that Renault was still at the stage of assessing whether it would invest in producing its engines or become a customer team in Formula 1.
A potential GM-Alpine partnership could also pave the way for Andretti, especially with Alpine's new strategic advisor, Flavio Briatore, at the helm. Recently appointed to steer the team out of its current struggles, Briatore has been vocal about revitalizing the team's performance with fresh talent, hinting at the departure of several existing personnel, including the recent exit of team principal Bruno Famin. Although Alpine has firmly stated that it is not for sale, the prospect of a partnership with Andretti could lead to exciting new developments.