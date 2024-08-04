F1 Rumor: Max Verstappen Could Lose Race Engineer Gianpiero Lambiase After Red Bull Director Exit
Following the news that Red Bull is set to lose another director, Jonathan Wheatley, who is moving to Audi, rumors have started to spread that Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) could be the one to fill Wheatley's role as Sporting Director.
Red Bull Racing has indicated plans for a "new team structure" hinting at promotions and reassignments from within. Christian Horner, the team boss, has subtly suggested upcoming internal moves that will allow other members to step into more significant roles. Among those primed for advancement is Gianpiero Lambiase, currently Verstappen’s race engineer and the Head of Race Engineering since 2022.
Lambiase's tenure with Formula 1 is extensive. Beginning his career in 2005 with Jordan, he navigated through the team's evolutions into Midland, Spyker, and finally Force India, working closely with drivers like Giancarlo Fisichella, Vitantonio Liuzzi, and Paul di Resta. In 2015, Lambiase joined Red Bull, initially as Daniil Kvyat's race engineer before taking over for Max Verstappen.
However, elevating Lambiase could disrupt his current role as Verstappen's race engineer, a position where he has earned immense trust and respect from the three-time champion.
Red Bull may consider alternative arrangements. One possibility is dividing Wheatley's responsibilities among several team members, enabling Lambiase to absorb new duties while continuing his close partnership with Verstappen. Such a scenario would maintain the crucial engineer-driver relationship while still aligning with Red Bull's broader goals.
Horner commented in a statement from the team announcing Wheatley's departure, as quoted by Planet F1:
“It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.
“His contribution to six World Constructors’ titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as team manager and latterly sporting director, will forever be a marker in our team history.
“Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025."
He added:
“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan.
“Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the team.
“We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks.”
Red Bull Technical Director Pierre Wache spoke about the changes at the team:
“For sure, but it’s not [new].
“Before, we had Peter Prodromou, who left after 2014. Mark Ellis [left after 2013].
“It’s the nature of the team, and the leaders who left – they were a leader in their area. But it’s a natural aspect of each organisation.
“For sure, [Adrian] was a big figure of the system. But at one point, we give a chance to the younger, bright people to embrace this challenge, like I have now.
“Some people like Enrico [Balbo, head of aero], Ben Waterhouse [head of performance engineering], Craig [Skinner, chief designer], Paul [Monaghan, chief engineer], it is good for the people and for the team.”