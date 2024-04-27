F1 Rumor: Max Verstappen Reportedly Meeting With Mercedes Chief After Miami Grand Prix Amid Red Bull Turmoil
Max Verstappen, amidst internal uncertainties at Red Bull, is slated to be discussing potential opportunities with Mercedes after the Miami Grand Prix. The meeting will involve high-ranking officials from both teams, including Toto Wolff.
Central to the whirlwind of speculation is the current reigning champion, Max Verstappen, who is reportedly set to meet with Mercedes' top brass following the race weekend. This scheduled meeting comes amidst signs of internal discord within the Red Bull team, which have been exacerbated by an ongoing investigation involving team principal Christian Horner, set to come to an end in the coming month.
Verstappen, who has seen unprecedented success under the Milton Keynes outfit, is under contract until 2028. However, clauses within his deal could potentially allow for an early exit, particularly if key figures such as Helmut Marko, a key player in Verstappen's career and many others like Sebastian Vettel for example, were to depart from the team. Mercedes will reportedly be offering the Dutchman a lucrative deal to drive with the Brackley squad alongside George Russell, plus an ambassadorial role which even Lewis Hamilton wasn't able to benefit from. This is reported to be worth 150 million euros.
To make things even more interesting, alongside Verstappen, the proposed contract also includes Marko,
It's no surprise that Mercedes is willing to make substantial changes to regain their place at the front of the grid after a disappointing few years. Since the turn of regulations in 2022, Mercedes has seen little to celebrate, with their last race win being 2022's Brazilian Grand Prix by George Russell. In comparison, Lewis Hamilton hasn't tasted victory since 2021. Their dominance in the sport is certainly up for question.
The German racing team will be looking to bolster its line-up with key players such as Verstappen and Marko, but with rumours of Adrian Newey also leaving Red Bull, questions are being asked whether he could turn to Mercedes, too. Although it's more likely he'd join Ferrari, or even retire.
Inside Red Bull, the atmosphere is reportedly strained. An entity that has long been seen as a tightly knit team now faces rumors of key departures and investigations into its leadership. These internal dynamics could play a significant role in Verstappen’s decision-making process, as the stability and future outlook of a team are crucial for a driver's career trajectory and success.
More news to come.